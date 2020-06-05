First responders join peaceful march in Hornell

1  of  2
WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – About 100 people participated in a peaceful march through the City of Hornell Friday afternoon in honor of the life of George Floyd and in a stand against racism.

Hundreds gathered around the pavilion across from the Hornell YMCA as multiple speakers led discussions on their experiences with racism throughout their lives.

Local police, firefighters, and EMS personnel attended to show their support and the fire department provided food for those in attendance.

The protest ended with songs of strength and encouragement as community members stood together raising their signs.

