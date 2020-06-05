First responders supporting #BlakeStrong

(WETM) – Local first responders are supporting #BlakeStrong in recognition of Addison teen Blake Driskell, who was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday after a hiking accident.
Blake remains in critical condition after suffering injuries to his brain and lungs.
Fire departments showed their support by turning on their lights and sharing videos on social media.
Monterey Volunteer Fire Department
Woodhull Fire Department
Bath Fire Department
AMR Corning
Painted Post Fire Department
18 News will continue to follow Blake’s story and provide updates as they become available from his family.