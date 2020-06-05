First responders supporting #BlakeStrong

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

(WETM) – Local first responders are supporting #BlakeStrong in recognition of Addison teen Blake Driskell, who was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday after a hiking accident.

Blake remains in critical condition after suffering injuries to his brain and lungs.

Fire departments showed their support by turning on their lights and sharing videos on social media.

Monterey Volunteer Fire Department

Woodhull Fire Department

Bath Fire Department

AMR Corning

Painted Post Fire Department

18 News will continue to follow Blake’s story and provide updates as they become available from his family.