Fishing for hope amid the coronavirus

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – April 1st is a special day for area sportsman. While the coronavirus pandemic is bringing change to opening day of trout season, one family is using it as an excuse to carry on tradition.

While coronavirus has been at the forefront of people’s minds, dozens of anglers spent the morning changing that narrative.

Jennifer Gordon has been fishing on opening day of trout season for the past 15 years and she says, “It’s amazing, you can’t really go out and spend time together right now so this is us coming out and seeing each other without being too close.”

And while social distancing is pulling people apart, opening day for trout has actually helped bring one family closer.

Jacob Cook is 13 years old and normally he’d be in school for opening day but due to state regulations classes have been cancelled until further notice.

Cook says, “It feels good to be out on the water with my grandpa, spending time with him, I’ve been cooped up in my house doing nothing except video games. It’s kinda boring, I’m more of an outdoors kid, I like hunting and fishing.“

Dave Cook, Jacob’s grandfather says taking his family fishing at Catherine Creek is a tradition that goes back to his two sons.

Cook says, “It’s special, it’s family tradition, the whole cook family has fished here for as long as i can remember.”

While COVID-19 is giving people added stress, Cook says fishing is the perfect escape.

“It’s a good break from life and reality and a way ti enjoy some quiet time and enjoy some time on the creek.”, said, Cook.