Food Bank of the Southern Tier distributes food to over 300 homes

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier distributed food to 338 Chemung and Schuyler County households on Thursday at the Food Bank’s first COVID-19 response Community Food Distribution.

Cars came through a drive-up distribution, trunks popped, and volunteers loaded up each household with about 60 lbs. of dry goods, assorted fresh produce and several kinds of frozen meats.

Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk worked with Food Bank staff to establish the site at the Schuyler County Highway Department on Decatur Street.

Most Food Bank partner pantries and meal programs are still open and the Food Bank is supplying them with larger food orders as they also shift to low-contact methods of delivery.

More Community Food Distributions are planned in the six counties the Food Bank serves.

People in need of food assistance can find a site in their community at www.foodbankst.org

Get county food insecurity and hunger relief stats at www.foodbankst.org/get-the-facts

