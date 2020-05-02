Food pantry at Pennsylvania Ave. United Methodist Church

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) - Patients and staff at St. James Hospital will have access to more safety supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to a $2,000 donation from Hornell Elks Lodge 364 to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The Hornell Elks recently applied for and received a Gratitude Grant, which has been earmarked for purchasing PPE for St. James.