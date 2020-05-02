Food pantry at Pennsylvania Ave. United Methodist Church

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – Food pantry giveaway in progress now at the Pennsylvania Avenue United Methodist Church 1238 Pennsylvania Ave.
Large selection of fresh foods, we are open until noon today.
Anyone in need can stop by for groceries.
by: Elise Kim
