Free ice cream for Elmira area residents

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One community member is bringing a little happiness today by providing free ice cream for those living in the Elmira area.

Fidel Rivera, an Elmira resident, brought in an ice cream truck in front of Teall’s Tavern at around 11 a.m. He was even providing free ice cream for the first 50 people to show up.

Rivera paid for everything out-of-pocket and invited Minnie and Mickey Mouse to come and bring smiles to the neighborhood children.





From Kerrick Duchy

“We all needed a bit of posivity in the community at this time,” said Rivera. “So I figured something as simple as renting out an ice cream truck and having kids come by, grab a few ice creams, would be something that would get their minds off whatever they got going on, to get them out.”

Rivera wanted this event to start a conversation with the community on the topic that there’s not a lot for kids in the area to go out and have fun. He said this event sparked conversations with neighbors to do this weekly or in different parts of town.