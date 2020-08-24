Free school supplies available for Bath Central School District students

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Bath Central School District students and parents can pick up a variety of free school supplies at a drive-thru distribution on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the VEW Primary School bus loop.

Supplies include backpacks, crayons, pens, pencils, erasers, rulers, scissors, notebooks, filler paper, glue sticks, pencil pouches, earbuds, and more.

Parents are asked to use either the Ellas Avenue or Keller Street entrances and follow the road through the Dana Lyon Middle School parking lot to the VEW bus loop.

Vehicles should exit onto Maple Heights.

Those who walk up to the giveaway will be accommodated but must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Masks or face coverings are required for the event, and items (donated by KanPak) are on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.