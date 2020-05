WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Global Taco food truck in Elmira is offering “Quarantacos”.

They’re providing unemployed workers with two free tacos and a side.

Every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. you can find their location on their Facebook page here.

This is their eighth season returning to the community.