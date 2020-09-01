Habitat for Humanity donates 8,000 masks to Corning-Painted Post Area School District

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday the Corning-Painted Post Area School District shared that the Steuben County Habitat for Humanity donated 8,000 masks to the district.

Lisa Caracci, Executive Director for the Steuben County Habitat for Humanity and William Pierce, Asst. Supt. for School Operations, were pictured holding one of the masks that will be distributed in the district.

The first day of in-person classes at Corning-Painted Post is Sept. 10 for “Cohort A” Elementary, Middle, and High School students. Those in “Cohort B and C” will have remote learning on that day. Cohort B will first report to school on Sept. 11, while Cohort C students will be on an entirely remote learning schedule.