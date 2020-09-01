Habitat for Humanity donates 8,000 masks to Corning-Painted Post Area School District

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday the Corning-Painted Post Area School District shared that the Steuben County Habitat for Humanity donated 8,000 masks to the district.
Lisa Caracci, Executive Director for the Steuben County Habitat for Humanity and William Pierce, Asst. Supt. for School Operations are pictured with one of the 8,000 masks that were recently donated by Habitat for Humanity to the Corning-Painted Post Area School District. The Assistant Superintendent for School Operations, William Pierce stated, “This is a wonderful example of a partnership with one of our community programs that we truly value, and that resonates across staff and students in our school district. We are grateful for the work of Habitat for Humanity of Steuben County, and the generous donation of 8,000 masks that will play a tremendous role in our reopening in September.”
The first day of in-person classes at Corning-Painted Post is Sept. 10 for “Cohort A” Elementary, Middle, and High School students. Those in “Cohort B and C” will have remote learning on that day. Cohort B will first report to school on Sept. 11, while Cohort C students will be on an entirely remote learning schedule.