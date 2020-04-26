His Tabernacle hosts drive-in church service with COVID-19 guidelines

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Members of His Tabernacle Church are still able to practice their faith with drive-in services that took place this Sunday morning.

With new COVID-19 guidelines, cars were parked six feet apart, windows remained closed, and churchgoers stayed in their cars.

Instructions for the drive-in service lined the entrance to the church so everyone driving in could be informed.

The pastor preached through the radio for the service on 100.9 FM.

An online service was also available for those that wished to tune in.