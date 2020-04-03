Honk Party: How one local mother celebrates her child’s birthday amid coronavirus

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

HORNELL, NY (WETM)- Today is Phoenix Brundu’s fifth birthday, but because of social distancing, the party was canceled. That didn’t stop his mother, Meri Brundu, from finding a creative solution to bring cheer on this special day.

Meri Brundu put a post on Facebook that she was throwing a Honk Party, asking people to drive by her home and honk their horns as they passed by.

“He loves it!” said Meri Brundu, “I think this makes up for his disappointment because it’s really fun for him.”

Even the local fire department drove by making Phoenix’s Honk party extra special.

The Brundu family plans on celebrating Phoenix’s younger sister’s birthday McKenna Brundu’s fourth birthday the same way on May 10th.