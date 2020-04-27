Hornell small business program gives assistance amid COVID-19

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

HORNELL, NY (WETM)- The coronavirus pandemic has financially hurt many small businesses in the area. Now, there is a new program for businesses in Hornell to find support.

The City of Hornell Industrial Development Agency (CHIDA) has made a plan to give small businesses assistance during this difficult time with $250,000 to spread out in smaller loans.

The program will offer amounts ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 and require no payments or interest for 90 days. After that, the assistance turns into a 33-month loan with one percent interest.

Jim Griffin, Executive Director CHIDA, wants to make sure that those who need this money can get it fast.

“We’ll be able to turn money to these companies within a day or two,” Griffin said. “We are prepared to move immediately once the bored say yes…that’s the beauty of our program I think that there is no long wait because sometimes these things can really get dragged out.”

Griffin notes that other loans, such as PPP, are good, but because programs financially support payroll, it leaves some small businesses out who still need financial assistance.

“It doesn’t require all the necessary things that a bank normally would like credit reports and your past taxes and so on and so forth, so ours is pretty simple, you apply for it, we send it through the bored, the bored looks at them, they approve it or disapprove it,” Griffin said.

The money came from HUD grant with the intention of rebuilding the depot. CHIDA thought that they could reprogram the money with the approval of their attorneys for this cause.

Loan applications can be found here.