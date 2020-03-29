Horseheads family gets creative painting windows

Breaking News
WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local family is spending their downtime painting their windows into mosaics.

The Horseheads mother got creative on keeping her kids entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic. They initially wanted to put teddy bears in their windows but decided on painting them instead according to the mother, Kati Stewart.

“But we have big windows, no shelving underneath them so we needed something, you know a little different,” said Stewart. “So I busted out my acrylic paint and we kind of taped off the windows and painted it up.”

Stewart said her neighbors expressed how nice the paintings looked and even asked her family to paint the back windows of her house too.

