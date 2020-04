WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Jubilee in Horseheads is selling Girl Scout cookies to help the local troops who can not be selling the boxes due to COVID-19.

The store has hundreds of boxes for $5 each and has paid the Girl Scouts full-price in advance. All of the money from sales will go to the local troops who would have sold the boxes outside the store.

After buying the cookies, the store’s owner Dave Marks told 18 News he plans on giving his employees some boxes for all of their hard work.