Horseheads teen has a drive-by birthday surprise

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local family is feeling the love after friends and family put on a surprise birthday drive-by.

Makayla Yee turned 19 today and the whole neighborhood heard the celebration her loved-ones put on her for.

Cars honked all down Pine Street to add some cheer to her birthday. Yee originally had plans to travel with her friends to Syracuse but was disappointed that she wouldn’t be able to go due to the pandemic.

However, she was in tears of joy after seeing everyone come to wish her a happy birthday. Makayla and her mother, Stacey Yee, say this was all a shock for the teen.

“We were getting ready to leave is what I thought we were doing,” said Makayla.

“And then her dad randomly stopped to see her,” stated Stacey.

“Really happy sad,” said Makayla. “Like happy tears?” chimed her little brother. “Yes I just wanted to be with my friends and family,” said Makayla.

The surprise crew met up at Horseheads Senior High School and drove from there to her house.

Many came with signs and balloons on their cars wishing her a happy birthday.