How a local flower shop is doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a Mother’s Day tradition to grab mom a card and some flowers, and a local flower shop said they’re still flourishing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner of R.S. Parker Landscaping in Horseheads, Randy Parker, said people are actually visiting the shop more to spruce up their homes.

“So I think with COVID-19 people are staying home or beginning to get the feeling of being cooped up so they want to come out, buy flowers, buy trees and shrubs to make their yards look nice,” said Parker.

Every year, Parker’s store does hanging basket sales for Mother’s Day, and he said they have a steady flow of regulars. They stop by during this time every year. Other than the pandemic, he said it’s just the cold weather that’s affecting the plants and flower sales.

“The weather’s not been that great for us but we’re still seeing the same people and seeing some new people this year,” said Parker.

