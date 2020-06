WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Ag Promotion and the Chemung County Executive’s Office teamed up for a milk giveaway event on Wednesday at two locations in Elmira.

One thousand gallons of milk was handed out to people who drove and walked up to the stands.

Families could receive up to two gallons of milk as part of the giveaway.

The Equal Opportunity Program in Elmira is also offering free dinners on Wednesday night.