Land O’Lakes donates 40,000 lbs of mac and cheese to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

(WETM) – Land O’Lakes, Inc. has donated nearly 40,000 pounds of their Macaroni & Cheese to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier through the Land O’Lakes First Run Program.

The First Run Program has donated more than 6 million pounds of product since it was established in 2010. The program donates truckloads of fresh product year-round, made specifically for food banks to help alleviate hunger across the United States.

“As a national, farmer-owned cooperative, Land O’Lakes is committed to helping the growing number of people who struggle to put food on their table,” said Sheilah Stewart, SVP & General Counsel, Land O’Lakes, Inc. “The First Run program provides a unique opportunity for Land O’Lakes to offer nutritious products to families in need.”

“We are so grateful for Land O’Lakes for including the Food Bank of the Southern Tier in their First Run program. Our friends and neighbors need help now more than ever, with more than 40 percent of families making emergency food requests for the first time. This generous donation will provide a warm meal and hope to many during this challenging time,” said Natasha Thompson, Food Bank President & CEO.