Little girl celebrates 4th birthday COVID-19 style

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A small community came together to celebrate Jojo’s fourth birthday today on the street of her house.
Friends and family brought a smile to Jojo’s face celebrating her birthday COVID-19 style.
Cars lined up to honk, wave and say, “happy birthday” to the 4-year old.
Many local departments were involved including:
- Chemung county sheriff
- Tioga county sheriff
- New York State police
- Community fire & rescue
- Spencer fire department
- Spencer Paving Company
Of course, friends and family drove by with signs that said, “Happy Birthday”, and they honked in celebration while giving Jojo her birthday gifts.