Little girl celebrates 4th birthday COVID-19 style

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A small community came together to celebrate Jojo’s fourth birthday today on the street of her house.

Friends and family brought a smile to Jojo’s face celebrating her birthday COVID-19 style.

Cars lined up to honk, wave and say, “happy birthday” to the 4-year old.

Many local departments were involved including:

  • Chemung county sheriff
  • Tioga county sheriff
  • New York State police
  • Community fire & rescue
  • Spencer fire department
  • Spencer Paving Company

Of course, friends and family drove by with signs that said, “Happy Birthday”, and they honked in celebration while giving Jojo her birthday gifts.

