Little girl celebrates 4th birthday COVID-19 style

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A small community came together to celebrate Jojo’s fourth birthday today on the street of her house.

Friends and family brought a smile to Jojo’s face celebrating her birthday COVID-19 style.

Cars lined up to honk, wave and say, “happy birthday” to the 4-year old.

Many local departments were involved including:

Chemung county sheriff

Tioga county sheriff

New York State police

Community fire & rescue

Spencer fire department

Spencer Paving Company

Of course, friends and family drove by with signs that said, “Happy Birthday”, and they honked in celebration while giving Jojo her birthday gifts.