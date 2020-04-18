Local church has drive through food pantries to help those in need

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – Pennsylvania Avenue United Methodist Church hosts drive-through food pantries every first and third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those in need of food and groceries are welcomed.

Members of the church volunteer for the food drive, and before it begins, the volunteers are asked to take their temperatures. During the drive, volunteers wear masks and gloves to prevent spreading germs.

The food pantry director, Darlene Bachman, said they were ready to help up to 400 people.

“This morning was our drive through pantry here at Penn Ave food pantry, and we’ve served about 250 families right now, we’re ready for 400,” said Bachman. “A lot of our volunteers right now have lost their jobs.”

Bachman said the volunteers are more than glad to still help even during this hard time. She said they’re trying to limit the number of volunteers during the pantry to help with social distancing.

The church will continue to host food pantries as long as there’s a need in the community. Bachman is worried the economic damage will be bad, so she says anyone in need of food can stop by as long as they can help.