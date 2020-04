WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local father and DJ, John Osterhout threw his daughter and her friend a “Quarantine Senior Prom 2020” last night.

Him and his wife felt bad that their daughter and her friend wouldn’t be able to attend prom this year.











From Meaghan Osterhout

So they had prom right on their front yard with John as the DJ.

Lights lined the yard while the family danced the night away.