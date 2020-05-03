Local first responders display of recognition for Guthrie healthcare workers

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Local first responders had a display of recognition for employees fighting on the front line of the pandemic at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Sunday afternoon.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital healthcare workers

Fire trucks, police cars and other first responder vehicles lined the driveway outside the emergency unit for the display.

Members of the Waverly-Barton Fire Department made a sign for the essential employees and displayed it with the fire-ladder. Workers from inside the building waved back at the first responders in thanks.

The Chief of the Sayre Fire Department, Robert Repasky, says he wanted to recognize those working hard on the frontlines.

“Just to show our support,” said Repasky. “Guthrie’s always been a partner with us in several aspects. Sometimes it can be a thankless job any little bit of support or thanks goes a long ways.”

He said they’ve been working on putting together the display since Thursday.

Several departments showed up like Waverly Fire, Sayre Fire, Sayre Police and more. Repasky said Athens, Chemung, Greater Valley, and a few other departments displayed their thanks for the workers.