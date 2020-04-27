Local grocery store owner gives thanks to community and recognition to 2020 seniors

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Owner of Jubilee and Save-A-Lot has put up a thank-you sign in front of one of his stores and has walls of recognition for 2020 seniors in both stores.

The owner of the grocery stores, Dave Marks, wanted to give back to the community for all their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he’s grateful for all the extra work customers have put in to sticking to social distancing guidelines with remaining six feet apart and wearing masks.

Marks said not only does this protect customers but the essential employees as well.

“And again, I think a lot of times, especially with the masks on, you don’t see anybody, you don’t talk to people, so you’ve got to say thank you and show your appreciation for what everybody is doing at this point,” said Marks.

He also wants to acknowledge the hardship 2020 seniors had to go through due to COVID-19. From missed proms to not walking for graduation, there are many missed memories for this year’s seniors.

“Well you know it breaks your heart that they’re unable to do this kind of stuff and that’s why you try and acknowledge them as best we can and I thought, ‘What a great way to acknowlege everybody to have their picture here for a couple months for everybody to see,” said Marks.

The graduation pictures will be up until August, and Marks says anyone who’d like to put their photo up should bring in a 8×10 framed graduation photo.

On the back, write your name and phone number so that the picture can be returned in fall.

He says if you’d like, you can give the store a heads up by calling in or messaging their Facebook before bringing the photos. However, you can just walk in with the photo too.