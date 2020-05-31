Local man keeping neighborhood clean for four years

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local man has been cleaning the neighborhood for four years now even during these unprecedented times.

18 News spotted Thomas Kane picking up litter in Wisner Park, that’s when we decided to speak to him to find out his story.

“I just decided that I should try and make a difference and try and clean up the park on my own time,” said Kane. “There’s a lot of kids that come down here and things like that. Especially during something like this, coronavirus could even be on the cigarette butts. So cleaning those up and making sure kids aren’t getting their hands dirty.”

Kane was born in raised in Elmira, so he says it’s important for him to do something for the community.

He is currently unemployed after sustaining an injury at work. He broke his shoulder while working at a gas station and is awaiting surgery to go back to work. Despite his own struggles, he continues to make his contribution to the neighborhood.

Kane began cleaning in 2016 and has continued to clean about four times a month since then.

He commends other efforts in the community including the City’s and Elmira College’s efforts to clean the park and surrounding area.