Local restaurant fundraiser for retirement home employees

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Diner is giving back to the community by fundraising for the employees of Bethany Village.

The Diner organized a BBQ benefit for the retirement home employees today. They ran from 11 a.m. and ran out of food around 3 p.m.

All the proceeds are going towards the employees of Bethany Village that work to keep residents healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hadn’t heard anything benefiting Bethany so we thought we would help out the residents and give back to the community,” said Heather Kosty, a server at The Diner. “Right now we have cars all the way down the road holding up so we had a lot of preorders so we had a lot of orders coming in and a lot of drive-ups.”