Local restaurant provides free meals during COVID-19 pandemic

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – Rosie’s opened up early March but has been struggling due to the coronavirus. However, that didn’t stop owner Rose Silvernail from giving back during this hard time.

Every Tuesday she serves hot dogs and mac and cheese for free to anyone that needs it from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Silvernail provides the food via drive-through so customers and workers can stay a safe distance apart. She wanted to give meals when the nearby school wasn’t, so students could stop by.

She also gave out pins and stickers during her free food drive for autism awareness month. This is something Silvernail is passionate about since her nephew has autism.

The free meals will continue every Tuesday until things settle down according to Silvernail.