Local restaurant worker thanks online music performer

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News has been following a local man giving back to his community and restaurant workers, and today he’s performing again for Kahuna’s in Elmira at 8 p.m. on his Facebook.

Pat Comstock has been fundraising for those in the service industry who are having a hard time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, the $200 he raised for Champions workers was the only income for one of their bartenders, Kaelin Orr, for the past three weeks.

Orr was even one of the first of her coworkers to apply for unemployment, but she says it’s been taking a while. So she expressed her thanks for Comstock’s performances.

“The fact that there’s somebody in this world that can take such an awful situation where not 1 or 2, however many people are affected, everyone’s affected by this,” said Orr. “We’re all in this together and he’s definitely been such a light.”

Since his performance, she’s reached out personally to thank Comstock while also tuning in every Saturday evening.

Again, Comstock will have his performance tonight at 8 p.m. on his personal Facebook page, with the link right here.

For next week he plans on doing an online show for the workers at Teall’s Tavern in Elmira.