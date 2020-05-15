Local salon preparing to reopen in Phase Two with new protocols

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Following Governor Cuomo’s announcement that salons and barbershops can reopen in phase two, AJ’s Hair & Make-up in Corning is making preparations to reopen.

“I’m very excited that we’re going to be able to get back into the swing of things,” said owner AJ Fratarcangelo, who had to layoff all 12 of his staff members and estimates that he’s lost about $100,000 due to the shutdown.

“It’s quite amazing just to be shutdown completely and the brakes put on and smack into a wall stop.”

There’s currently no timeline for when phase two will come, but Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler says he expects it to about two weeks and possibly less.

In preparation for reopening, AJ’s has ordered shields for the front desk of their Market Street location and will have masks, face shields, and gloves for their employees.

“Safety is my biggest priority for both my team and clients,” said Fratarcangelo, who notes that his business has private rooms to use and that appointments will be spread out to allow for cleaning and prevent a “backup” of clients in the waiting room.

When his staff is able to return, not all will be in the building at once with schedules allowing them to spread out during the day and week. They will also not be doing any facials or makeup services for the time being.

“Obviously we won’t be able to do the volume (of clients) that we were doing before this…. but in the beginning, we’re just going to have to absorb that and be happy that we’re able to reopen.”

On a lighter note, Fratarcangelo says that it’ll also be exciting to know that people won’t have to cut their own hair and bangs anymore.

“I’ve run into several people at the grocery store, being out somewhere and that’s the first question that they look at me and want to know about, so it’ll be great to get back in the saddle, so to speak.”