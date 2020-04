WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local preschool teacher dressed up in a rabbit suit and surprised her students with Easter baskets.

Jackie Pryslak, Pine City Elementary school teacher, says it took her three hours to deliver 17 baskets.

She made sure to follow social distancing guidelines staying at least six feet away.

In a message sent to her in thanks, one parent says her act of kindness even brought her daughter to tears.