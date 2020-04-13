Local veteran celebrates 103rd birthday with cards from the community

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – World War II US Army Nurse Edna Goodwin celebrated her 103rd Birthday on April 9, 2020 and received over 200 cards thanks to the local community.

18 News shared a request for birthday cards and the community stepped up to help make her day.

The staff at UPMC’s The Green Home in Wellsboro said Edna read through some of the kind words shared in celebration of her 103rd birthday.

Edna is the oldest living military veteran in Tioga County PA and was a nurse at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro for many years.