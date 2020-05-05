Mansfield University preparing for students to return in the fall

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – After seeing nearly all of their students leave campus during the spring semester due to COVID-19, Mansfield University is preparing for a “new normal” for the Fall 2020 semester.

“In early March it was clear that face to face instruction within a campus environment was going to have to change due to the need for social distancing measures,” said Mansfield University President Dr. Charles Patterson.

Despite few cases in Tioga County, the school provided students with a choice of staying on campus or returning home. This allowed students who live in rural communities where broadband access wouldn’t be available or in communities where the virus was more prevalent to continue the semester online. About 51 students remained on campus at the end of the semester.

But now the focus has turned to the fall where Dr. Patterson says enrollment is still strong and more students are applying to live on campus.

“I think you’ll find universities planning for all types of contingencies in the fall. Small classes that might permit greater social distancing to hybrid delivery in both face to face environments and online course models to accommodate for smaller classes.”

The school is exploring several options to promote social distancing on campus, including those smaller classes as well as on-campus events.

Despite an increase in applications for on-campus living, Dr. Patterson says the school is also looking at having fewer students in a dorm room and that Mansfield could “accommodate that model pretty well” given the number of dorms on campus.

“We know that students who live and learn and interact on campuses are more likely to succeed academically. Their learning experiences are enhanced by being closer to students and classrooms and labs and faculty resources as well as being closer to their fellow students. So they’re gonna want that campus environment but they’re gonna want it safe modality.”

The university is also helping students who were financially impacted by the coronavirus. Through the CARES Act, Mansfield University received about $2 million and thus far has distributed about $685,000 in $500 block grants to students based on eligibility criteria set by the Department of Education. The school still has about $308K for students in an emergency aid grant and applications will be made available soon.

The remainder of CARES Act funds will go to the school’s financial response to the pandemic.