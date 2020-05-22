Masks, hand sanitizer available for Chemung County farmers

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County is distributing free hand sanitizer gallons, 2 oz sanitizer sprays and packs of cloth reusable masks to farmers in Chemung County.

These will be available for pickup at the 4-H Building at the Chemung County Fairgrounds. ​

Registration is required to assist in packaging your order and ensuring effective social distancing at pickup. The link can be found here: https://forms.gle/pNy9YBuCEeB6f97f8

Farmers are asked to complete the online registration form to verify the type of farm and number of employees. The CCE suggest the following guidelines when determining how much the farm needs to order: ​

One Gallon per. location/major access point. ​

One 2 oz sanitizer per employee and/or farm vehicle. ​

One pack of 5 cloth masks per employee.

Once the farm registers at the link, they will be provided with more specific information.

If there are any questions, you need your items delivered, or are unable to register online, please contact Liz Alexander, Ag Development Specialist, CCE Chemung County at 607.734.4453 EXT 227 or by email ema228@cornell.edu.