One local man bring working moms some happiness this Mother’s Day

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A local man has been planning a surprise for his fiance and her coworkers at the Corning Center for the past few weeks.

Ray Barnes walked into Wegmans Sunday afternoon to pick up the last piece of his plan.

“Wegmans I called Thursday,” said Barnes. “Just to see, make sure they had everything. I know everybody’s having a difficult time getting shipments and stuff like that so I needed to make sure before I went and did all this, that I could actually do it.”

Barnes brought flowers and Original Italian Pizza (OIP) for not just his fiance who works at Corning Center, but for all the other essential workers too.

“Being an essential worker, you’re out there every day, when everybody else was told to stay home,” said Ray Barnes.

I guess you could say he brought a ray of sunshine to a cloudy mother’s day for the workers at Corning Center.

“It’s just a simple gesture of ‘Its Mother’s Day’ and these ladies are all here working all day. It’s nice to do something nice on a Holiday meant for moms and women,” said Barnes.

