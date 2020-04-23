Owego church helps families with young children

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – First Baptist Church in Owego is having their monthly Kids In Need of Diapers (K.I.N.D.) Project this Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

They host the project every last Saturday of each month and during emergencies, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those in the community should call ahead to set up an appointment due to current social distancing conditions. The church asks those that stop by to pull in the church’s parking lot and someone will bring the goods to you. For those walking, go to the front door on 228 Main St. and ring the door bell.

The church is providing wipes, ointment, powder, baby shampoo and more goods for families in need. One of the coordinators of the K.I.N.D. program says she’s seen an increase in demand last month.

“I have families calling me who have not utilized the program because they’re unemployed at this moment and they don’t have enough funds to pay the rent and buy food and their babies need diapers,” said Kandi Saxton.

This month marks the fourth year the church has hosted the project, and Saxton says it’s been helpful for those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.