1  of  2
Breaking News
Child in Chemung County tests positive for COVID-19 Chemung County announces new cases of COVID-19

Parade of Unity: Local school connects with students from a distance

Twin Tiers Strong

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

ADDISON, NY (WETM)- Car parades are happening all across America as people are sheltering in place. One local school district thought it would a fun way to connect with their students.

Addison School staff drove through the Village to connect with their students safely. Four groups of cars followed school buses up and down streets, honking and waving to their pupils.

“The event has been planned as a fun way to stay connected with Addison students, parents,
guardians and community and to boost morale, while still following the safety and health guidelines that are in place at this unique time,” said Addison Central School District in a press lease.

For the parents, this was a fun experience for their children during a difficult time.

“It’s nice to see all of the teachers come out, it shows that they really care about everybody in the community, that they really care about the kids,” said Noah Plumley, father of 5-year-old Landon Austin. “It’s nice for the kids to still be able to see their teachers and everything like that.”

For Austin, he was happy to see his teachers, specifically Mrs. Nickles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator