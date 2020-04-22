Petition to keep Bath Salvation Army open

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

BATH, NY (WETM) – Many stores in the Twin Tiers have shut down because of the coronavirus. But the Salvation Army in Bath says that they are closing their doors for good, but many store employees are not giving up without a fight.

Employees of the Bath Salvation store have been informed that they are terminated from their positions in a letter. The letter did not give the now-former employees why the store is being closed.

Some employees were not willing to let the store go, so they started a petition hoping to change their minds.

” I felt maybe we could do something, we should do something, as a community we can actually rally together and do stuff,” said Elizabeth Clark, a former employee of the Salvation store and creator of the online petition.

Almost nine-hundred people have signed the petition showing their support. Jesse Andrews has worked for the Salvation Army for a decade and was one of the managers. Andrews has doesn’t know if the petition will help but thinks it’s worth trying.

“There is definitely some doubt but that is completely understandable in my opinion,” says Andrews talking. “I know there are people who don’t think that it is worth a try, but looking at it from a perspective of somebody who really (loved) working there, I think that it is worth a shot to at least try.

Despite losing his job, Andrews is sympathetic to the decision to close the store.

“Overall I still hold no ill will against the company” Andrews said. “I know they had to make a difficult choice and I will continue to support the organization and their mission to help those in need.”

For now, Andrews says he is spending quality time with his family and will begin the job hunt while staying safe.

We reached out to the Salvation Army, and we are still waiting for their comment.