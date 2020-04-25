ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some local coworkers wanted to make a difference during their COVID-19 quarantine, by giving back to those who need it the most.

“Families already struggling with food insecurity, do not have the luxury of stocking their cupboards, Jessica Norman said. Norman, who’s spearheading “Quarantine 4 a Cause!” said, “People are losing employment as businesses are being shut down, forcing those who have never felt “need” before to combat a new reality.”

Norman said they’ve been working with Rainbow Lettering to design a T-shirt that is being sold to support this effort. “Shirts are $20 each and 100% of the proceeds of the shirt will go to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier,” she explained. “Each T-shirt sold provides 30 meals to our neighbors who are facing food insecurity.” So far they’ve sold 50 T-shirts.

So what’s with the number? “The second part of this initiative is called #86,400,” Norman explained. “This represents the number of seconds we have each day. The #86,400 Campaign is a challenge to make each second count during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

To order your shirt, visit https://paypal.me/quarantine4acause. Please mention the design you would like and your shirt size in the note section or send a message to Jessica-nichols@hotmail.com. T-shirts will be available for pickup after the stay at home order has lifted. Delivery options are also available upon request.