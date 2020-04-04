Roundin’ Third fundraising for Arnot Hospital Employees

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Roundin’ Third collaborated with 5 local restaurants to do a BBQ chicken fundraiser to support Arnot Hospital employees and their own employees.

The other restaurants that took part were:

The Woodhouse Stadium Grill

Zack’s Grill

The Diner

Kountry Krullers

The meals included half a chicken, potatoes, baked beans, and a dinner-roll. They were priced at $12 a dinner for a good cause.

The fundraiser was so busy that they had over 500 orders, and ran out of curbside pick-up dinners around 1 p.m. today.

The owner of Roundin’ Third, Dain Reese, said they’re just doing their part.

“I think what’s going on in the world today that everybody needs to do their part.,” said Reese. “I think that we’re pretty good at we do which is food and restaurant business, so we’re doing this chicken barbeque today.”

They want to remind everyone that we’re in this together, and the local restaurants plan on helping other hospitals in the future.