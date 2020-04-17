Schuyler County assisting seniors with grocery & prescription deliveries

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Senior residents in Schuyler County do not have to take trips to the grocery store or pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the Office for the Aging.

“We realized that we have a lot of individuals in the community who would struggle to be able to go to the grocery store with the pandemic,” said Tammy Waite, the office’s Director.

A team of volunteers screened by the office will work with residents at least 60-years-old or a caregiver for someone older who is in need of groceries, medication, or meals.

If someone would like to use this service, they can call the office at 607-535-7108 and they will be linked with a volunteer. That volunteer will then contact the person in need of service and discuss the details.

Once a time is set up, the resident would place their cash and a shopping list into an envelope. When they see the volunteer approaching their home, the resident will place the envelope outside for the volunteer to collect it.

After the shopping is done, the volunteer will bring the groceries, change, and a receipt to the doorstep. The volunteer will then knock and wait for the resident to bring their groceries inside.

Volunteers go through a screening process, including a background check, and will remain in communication with the office during their trip. The office will also remain in contact with the resident to ensure that everything went as planned.

Schuyler County has coordinated with Quinlan’s Pharmacy & Medical Supply in Montour Falls and Walmart for prescription pickups. Quinlan’s is currently doing curbside pickups for prescriptions.

Volunteers at the office are also offering daily meals to those in need.

“We can provide a hot meal on a daily basis. If people are really far out they’ll probably going to get a frozen meal that they can put in the microwave or the oven,” said Waite.

Schuyler County is also offering health insurance counseling over the phone and checking in with their clients to make sure their needs are addressed.

While the office is currently not offering transportation to regular medical appointments, they can provide help for those in need of critical medical services such as cancer or dialysis treatments.

Waite cautions those in the area to also be aware of scammers during the pandemic who are trying to take advantage of the situation.

“There would never be someone from our office just calling somebody randomly and saying ‘we’re doing grocery shopping, we’re here to help you,’ so try to avoid the scammers.”

Waite says that she is not aware of any coronavirus scams in the county, but they have put out warnings regarding coronavirus and stimulus check scams.