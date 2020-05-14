Schuyler County distributing masks to local businesses

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Schuyler County, will be distributing a limited number of disposable masks to businesses based in Schuyler County ahead of the county’s reopening on May 15.

Businesses based in Schuyler County are invited to pick up these complimentary masks during specified hours at the offices of the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce at 214 North Franklin Street in downtown Watkins Glen.

Masks can be picked up starting on May 18 on the following days and times: Monday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Wednesday Noon – 4 p.m.; Friday Noon – 4 p.m.

Tim O’Hearn, Schuyler County Administrator, remarked “While it is critical that we continue the social distancing protocols mandated by the Governor, we recognize that it can be a challenge to balance public health with customer relations. We are happy to assist in mitigating this conflict by supplying face coverings and thereby eliminating any excuse not to wear one”. While Rebekah Carroll, Executive Director of the Chamber, elaborated “It is incredibly heartening to know that our region and county have been approved to commence Phase 1 of the state’s NY Forward Reopening plan. We welcome the opportunity to assist in this effort by distributing masks that have been provided by Schuyler County itself, to any and all businesses in Schuyler County that will need them as they begin hosting customers and employees begin returning to work.”

Schuyler County businesses with questions about this program, including specific days and times when distribution will be taking place, are encouraged to either visit the Chamber’s website at watkinsglenchamber.com/resourcescovid-19 or call them at (607) 535-4300.