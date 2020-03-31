Southern Tier Facebook group to unite during COVID-19 pandemic

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – A local man is helping locals communicate and find essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic through Facebook.

It all started when he started having worries for his own friends and family during the crisis. Then, he began thinking that others in the community most likely needed help too.

Michael Maines began the Southern Tier COVID-19 Resources Communication Facebook page that now has over 1,500 members.

“There’s been over 2,700 people within the community that we’ve ultimately helped by creating this Facebook page,” said Maines. “It’s showing that the Southern Tier can come together.”

Maines said through this Facebook page, he’s seeing the community come together as a whole to support each other during these tough times.