Steuben Center residents, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – This week residents and staff at the Steuben Center in Bath received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccinations were handled by Walgreens pharmacy staff with more than 65 percent of residents and 34 percent of staff agreeing to be vaccinated.

The skilled nursing facility has 105 beds and has not reported a COVID-19 death since the pandemic began, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

Steuben Center staff took photos with a photo frame to encapsulate their faces and words on the frame reading, ”I showed my strength to crush COVID-19, I GOT VACCINATED.”

