The Twin Tiers continues their efforts in social distancing

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With warmer weather, 18 News saw people of the Twin Tiers still practicing social distancing on the sidewalks of Elmira and in Eldridge Park.

People walking in Elmira were typically seen strolling alone.

18 News took to Eldridge Park to see if park-goers were also staying six feet apart. Many locals came to fish at the pond and walk around the path. Families kept their distance and even wore masks while walking through the park.

18 News thanks everyone for staying #TwinTiersStrong during this uncertain time.