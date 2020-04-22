Theater marquee lit in honor of community during COVID-19 pandemic

Twin Tiers Strong

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre Theatre marquee is lit Tuesday night in honor of the community. Officials said it’s a bright beacon of hope and encouragement to everyone in the Valley.

The theatre doors are temporarily closed due to the closure of Pennsylvania’s non-essential businesses in the wake of COVID-19. However, officials there said their hearts are open to all who have come together in kindness during this time of social distancing.

Dandy Mini Mart is financing the lighting of the marquee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now