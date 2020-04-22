Theater marquee lit in honor of community during COVID-19 pandemic

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre Theatre marquee is lit Tuesday night in honor of the community. Officials said it’s a bright beacon of hope and encouragement to everyone in the Valley.

The theatre doors are temporarily closed due to the closure of Pennsylvania’s non-essential businesses in the wake of COVID-19. However, officials there said their hearts are open to all who have come together in kindness during this time of social distancing.

Dandy Mini Mart is financing the lighting of the marquee.