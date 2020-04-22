Thriving businesses during COVID-19

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ODESSA, NY (WETM)- Many local businesses continue to struggle during this time, not all have been hit as hard as others.

Some local businesses are even thriving, according to Executive Director of Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce Rebekah Carroll said in a recent interview.

One of those businesses is Sunset View Creamery, Carmella Hoffman, owner of the Creamery, said that has a lot to do with the community.

“The support that we’ve gotten, it’s sort of been humbling because it has been pretty busy,” Hoffman said. “So we are thankful that people know that we are here and that we can offer them a service.

They have even had to extend the store hours and days to keep up with the public’s demands.

“At this point in the season we were only open on Saturday and Sundays,” said Hoffman. “But since the COVID hit, we’ve been open every day, Monday through Friday, from three to seven and then on Saturdays and Sundays ten to five so it’s definitely boosted what we did last year.

They also ship their products across the country, a service that they started last year, went from a few orders a week, to up to sixty.

The creamery not only supplies its products but items from other local businesses as well, including eggs, meat, and yeast, and more.

You can find more information on their website.