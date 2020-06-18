Tioga Downs, Curly’s partnering to provide free meals for families

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga Downs and Curly’s Chicken House in Elmira will be providing 500 free chicken dinner meals for families in need on June 23-24.

On both days, 250 meals with sides and a dessert from Curly’s Chicken House will be given to the first people who arrive from 2 p.m. until supplies run out and on a first-come, first-served basis.

The meal will include a choice of white or dark meat (as supplies last), sides of mashed potatoes and gravy, Curly’s coleslaw, a dinner roll, and a butter cookie.

Guests are encouraged to line up with their vehicles in a drive-through formation to pick up the meals and maintain social distancing.