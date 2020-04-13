Twin Tiers Seniors: Honoring local high school and college graduates

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

(WETM) – COVID-19 has canceled graduation ceremonies and parties around the world, costing seniors and their families the opportunity to be properly honored.

18 News will be featuring the Class of 2020 on-air and online with the help of each student and their parent. You can submit your picture through the 18 News Facebook messenger and we will add those pictures to this gallery.

Because we’ve received hundreds of pictures, we can not guarantee that every picture will be used on-air, but all pictures received by 6 p.m. will be uploaded to our Class of 2020 gallery on that day.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020 and their families!