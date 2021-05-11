Twin Tiers Seniors: Honoring the Class of 2021

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page.

(WETM) – 18 News is once again honoring local high school and college seniors with the return of Twin Tiers Seniors.

In 2020 more than 500 pictures were submitted by friends and family honoring local graduates who were unable to properly celebrate due to COVID-19.

This year submissions can be completed on our Twin Tiers Seniors page under our Community tab.

Graduates will be honored through the online gallery and some may be featured on-air!

Local athletes graduation this year will also be honored with the return of Senior Sendoff on 18 Sports. To submit a senior student-athlete into our submission portal, simply email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include athlete name, a sports photo, school and if possible, potential plans for the future.