United Way of the Southern Tier commits $100K to help students, educators

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – United Way of the Southern Tier has announced a commitment of $100,000 “to support expanded, supervised distance learning spaces for school-age children in Chemung and Steuben counties.”

The money will help cover the cost of PPE, internet fees, cleaning products, rental of alternative spaces and equipment, and liability insurance.

“Working families are facing an urgent childcare crisis as school goes back into session in a hybrid model with students expected to attend online classes two to three days each week,” said Stephen M. Hughes, President and CEO of United Way of the Southern Tier. “Our community must act swiftly to address this dual crisis. United Way is prepared for this moment and ready to assist our community.”

Applications from childcare, youth-serving and similar organizations will be accepted online at www.uwst.org starting on Sept. 1 through Sept. 15, 2020. Details and an FAQ will be available on the United Way of the Southern Tier website.

Families who are seeking information on out-of-school child care, should call the Chemung County Child Care Council at 607-734-3941, or Child Care Aware® of Steuben & Schuyler, 607-776-2126, or 2-1-1, the 2-1-1 Helpline.