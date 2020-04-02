Volunteers come together to protect healthcare workers

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

MONTOUR FALLS, NY (WETM)- The current shortage of face masks in health care has become a problem all over the world. Local medical facilities like Schuyler Hospital are no different.

Schuyler Hospital and the connected nursing home go through roughly 120 masks a day. But they estimate that the number could jump to 21,000 a week according to Population Health Coordinator RN Jill Gaylor.

To get ahead of the problem, the hospital has asked for sewing and non-sewing volunteers to assist in making hundreds of masks. On day one, the room was buzzing with helpful hands.

“It makes me feel like I am helping, giving back, doing something,” said Volunteer Valerie Carocci. “…you kind of feel helpless, not knowing what to do, so this is a good way to give back.”

Schuyler Hospital is not the first health care facility that Carocci has been making masks.

“I was at the Ithaca site for a couple of days and was glad that they started doing it here,” said Carocci.

Carocci says that giving back to the community in this was runs in her blood.

“This is exactly what my mother would have been doing,” said Carocci. “I think of her very much these days because this is the kind of thing that she did back in the ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s.”

In a press release Schuyler Hospital requests:

Non-sewing volunteers to aide in the supply of materials and packing masks to be sent back to the hospital daily into the supply chain at both Schuyler Hospital and Cayuga Medical Center. Patterns are being cut from provided blue wrap from surgical instruments being upcycled.

Sewing volunteers are asked to bring sewing machines, rotary cutter with an extra blade, cutting ruler, sewing needles (size 90), all-purpose sewing thread, pipe cleaners, and Sewing cleaning supplies (lint brush/oil)

The location will be Room 120 in the Human Services Complex in Montour Falls (former Jamesway building), starting Thursday, April 2, 2020, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Volunteers are encouraged to work a 2 – 3 hour shift.

Volunteers are asked to sign up in advance so a schedule can be made, by emailing volunteer@schuylerhospital.org with availability or calling (607) 535-7121.